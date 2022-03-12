Russia-Ukraine War: Civilians Liken Putin To 'devil' Say 'we'll Perish But Won't Give Up'

"If you want to look into the eyes of the devil, you should look into Putin's eyes": This is the sentiment of Ukrainians facing the worst crisis since the Russian President declared war on their homeland on February 24. Republic TV's Shawan Sen interacted with some of the refugees who managed to escape the bombarding of cities, including on civilian buildings and hospitals. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have already fled and at least 549 civilians have lost their lives as a result of the invasion.

"If you want to look into the eyes of the devil, you should look into Putin's eyes... In every religious book, evil is described as cruelty, lies, temptations and you have all that connected with Russia today," said one of the refugees at a bomb shelter in Ukraine. "Whatever happens, we will not give up, we may be destroyed but we will not give up," she added.

On Putin's dream of united Russia, she said Ukraine is an independent nation, whose history is connected to Russia but mainly through wars and Russian lies.

"Russia's politics is based on lies. They use lies and threats as their main instrument. Ukraine is now a totally different country. It is an independent nation. The world has to realize that all you have heard or read about Ukraine, you did it through the Russian lens. This war will help take away those Russian lenses and look at us as we are," she told Republic.

'War between the civilized world & a corrupt nation'

The Ukrainian refugee thanked the West for everything they have provided, including weapons. "I can understand why the West is taking the position they are taking," she said.

"I know the sanctions they have imposed on Russia will definitely change their lives as regular Westerners. Maybe it will have less comfort and the prices will rise. But it is not the war between Ukraine and Russia. It is a war between the civilized world and the corrupt nation," she stated.

The woman reiterated that Ukraine will not give up fighting. "This is our country with rich history, with wonderful, talented, and brilliant people who know how to fight, survive and call the enemy, 'enemy'. Whatever happens to us, we will not give up."