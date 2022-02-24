Russia-Ukraine War: CM Dhami Approaches PMO For Safe Return Of Uttarakhandis From Ukraine

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken up with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) the issue of the safe return of the people of his state stuck in Ukraine.

The PMO has already initiated efforts for the safe return of all Indian citizens from Ukraine, including those from Uttarakhand, Dhami who spoke to officials in the PMO on Wednesday regarding the matter said.

The matter has also been discussed with officials in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dhami said.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen".

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

Parents and guardians of a large number of students from Uttarakhand studying in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv are worried about the well-being of their wards.

State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has also written to the chief minister, urging him to ensure the safe return of the state's people stuck in Ukraine.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Godiyal said he had requested the chief minister to arrange out of the state government's own resources special planes if necessary to transport people of the state stuck in Ukraine.

"However, I don't think they would do anything. They are insensitive people not bothered about matters of public concern," he said.

