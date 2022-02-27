Russia-Ukraine War: Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny Warns Russian Army; 'We Are Stronger'

As Russia's invasion into Ukraine reached its fourth day, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Forces, Lieutenant General Valery Zaluzhny sent out a strong message on Sunday that even though they are fighting one of the world's largest armies in the world, they are stronger and ready to fight back. He also affirmed that in two days, nearly 100 thousand citizens were mobilised, half of them being reservists of the Forces.

Taking to Twitter, the Defense of Ukraine quoted the Commander-in-Chief, who asserted, "We are opposed by one of the largest armies in the world. But we are stronger! And every day our benches get stronger. In 2 days almost 100 thousand citizens were mobilized, half of them are reservists of the Forces!"

Головнокомандувач ЗС України генерал-лейтенант Валерій Залужний:

- Нам протистоїть одна з найбільших армій світу. Але ми сильніші! І щодня наші лави міцніють. За 2 доби мобілізовано майже 100 тисяч громадян, з них половина - резервісти Сил ТРО!#ЗСУ🇺🇦#stoprussia — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 27, 2022

This comes when the European Union announced sanctions against Russia's ally Belarus for supporting Moscow in the invasion of Ukraine. "We will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union said.

Ukraine fights Russia

Earlier in the day, Ukraine captured three Russian soldiers in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. A visual of the captured soldiers were circulated on media channels, including Republic TV, showing three Russian soldiers detained by Kyiv's forces. The captured troops were questioned about their intentions. Earlier, a Russian soldier was asked why he had come to Ukraine, to which he said to capture the entire area.

Ukraine also blew out a Russian tank in a counter-attack in Kyiv. As the battle between Russian troops and the Ukrainian Army intensified inside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, a Russian convoy was also apparently hit by a Ukrainian drone. In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said the army had killed almost 4,300 Russian soldiers and destroyed 146 Russian armoured tanks, 27 planes and 26 helicopters. Ukraine is receiving weapons assistance from the United States and other countries.