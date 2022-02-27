Russia-Ukraine War: Cong MP Asks PM Modi To 'get War Stalled For 2 Days' For Evacuation

With over 15,000 Indians stranded in Russia-invaded Ukraine, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been receiving requests from all corners for their quick evacuation. Among the many putting forth their requests, is Member of Parliament from Telangana's Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has expressed his concern over Telanagana students stranded in Ukraine, and asked the Prime Minister to appeal to the Russian administration to 'stop the war for two days' so that they along with other Indians can be evacuated.

Respected @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndiainUK Since Russia has launched full scale invasion alot of students from Telangana State are stranded in Ukraine. I request you to appeal Russian President to halt war operation for two days so that Indians can be evacuated from Ukraine. — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (@KomatireddyKVR) February 26, 2022

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

IndiGo will also join Air India in the evacuation of Indians. The first flights of the Gurugram-based air carrier will operate on Monday and Tuesday from Delhi. It will first fly to Istanbul and then to Budapest in Hungary. It will follow the same route back.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations.

Ukrainian delegation heads to Belarus for talks with Russia

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Ultimately, on February 24, the Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance. As per the data of the estimated losses of the Russian Army in the four days, put forth by Ukraine Defence Forces, 4,300 military personnel, 27 aircraft, 26 helicopters,146 tanks, 706 armoured fighting vehicles, 49 guns, one Buk air defence system, four "Grads" and two ships/boats have been lost.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Ukraine has confirmed the meeting with Russia in Gomel, Belarus. The confirmation came after Russia gave a deadline to Ukraine. By the said deadline fixed for 3 PM Ukrainian time - 6:30 PM IST- on February 27, Ukraine had to decide whether it was ready to meet for talks with Russia in Belarus.