Russia-Ukraine War Could Impact Global Food Security, Leave Over 13 Million Undernourished

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war may affect global food security, leaving more than 13 million people undernourished in a worst-case scenario, the UN agency responsible for fighting hunger warned. Addressing media reporters on Wednesday, Maximo Torero, who is the chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said that the conflict could have a heavy toll on world food security. It is pertinent to note that war has already triggered a gigantic migrant crisis in Europe, leaving nearly 3 million without homes and basic amenities.

As per Torero, FAO conducted several simulations to reach the conclusion. “To assess the potential impact on international food prices caused by a conflict-induced reduction in cereal and vegetable oil exports from Ukraine and Russia,” he explained. In the end, the UN agency reached the conclusion that prices would rise substantially adding 7.6 million people to the list of undernourished population in the moderate scenario and 13.1 million people in the severe-shock setting.

As per the estimates, the cost of wheat would rise by 8.7 per cent from its already elevated baseline in case of a moderate shock scenario. Inflation could be worse in case of a severe shock scenario with prices of wheat rising by 21.5 per cent. “For maize, the increase would be 8.2 per cent in the moderate case and 19.5 per cent in the severe scenario. For other coarse grains, prices would rise by 7 to 19.9 per cent, and for oilseeds by 10.5 to 17.9 per cent," as per FAO.

"Additional upward pressure on fertilizer prices has stemmed from disruptions and high transportation costs following the imposition of export restrictions and due to sharp increases in bulk and container freight rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as per Torero.

Nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley exports come from Russia and Ukraine

This comes as Wheat prices have risen 55% since a week before the invasion, despite no worldwide supply disruptions, according to a report by AP News. Nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley exports come from Russia and Ukraine together making them global food baskets. Ukraine is also the leading producer of sunflower oil, which is heavily used in the food processing industry. Food supply will be harmed as a result of the war, which comes at a time when food prices are at their highest since 2011.

The ongoing brutal Russia-Ukraine war has killed thousands in the ex-Soviet nation and displaced nearly 3 million from February 24.

(Image: AP)