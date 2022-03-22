Russia-Ukraine War: Council Of Paris Unanimously Votes For Honourary Citizenship To Kyiv

Amid the devastating war between Ukraine and Russia, the Council of Paris unanimously voted for honorary citizenship to the city of Kyiv on Tuesday. According to the tweet of Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, the decision has been taken in order to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. She said that proffering honorary citizenship to the Ukrainian capital is the most suitable form of demonstration of Paris's support to the Ukrainian city at the moment. As per the report by themayor.eu, the decision has been taken after holding a series of talks between the lawmakers of Paris and Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Hidalgo said, "The #ConseilDeParis unanimously voted honorary citizenship to the city of Kyiv. With this distinction, awarded for the first time to a city, Paris renews its friendship and support for the Ukrainian capital which is currently fighting for its freedom."

Je veux remercier toutes les Parisiennes et tous les Parisiens qui ont répondu à l'appel pour appuyer le formidable travail des acteurs de la solidarité pour venir en aide au peuple ukrainien. Ils sont la fierté de notre ville qui grandit toujours de ces actes de générosité. pic.twitter.com/oRgPyogPGd — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) March 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. This resulted in the killing of thousands of people and soldiers of both countries. Also, in a report by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), around 8 million civilians have fled the war-torn country and shifted to neighbouring countries amid fear of being killed in the Russian shellings.

Paris grants one million euros for Ukrainian refugees

In order to address the evolving situation in Ukraine, Hidalgo said that the Conseil De Paris also voted unanimously for exceptional emergency aid of one million euros (Rs 83 million) for the benefit of associations, NGOs and actors in the field who intervene in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and who work to welcome Ukrainian refugees in Paris. "I want to thank all the Parisians who responded to the call to support the tremendous work of solidarity actors to help the Ukrainian people. They are the pride of our city which always grows from these acts of generosity," she said. "This responsiveness for the Ukrainian people, we owe it to our constant commitment since 2015 to welcome those who seek refuge in Paris, whatever their background or their country of origin. Paris, a city of refuge, is faithful to its values," she added.

Image: Twitter/@pbloche