Russia-Ukraine War: Crucial Updates Around The Conflict On Day 504 As NATO Summit Underway

NATO has stated in an accession plan that the alliance sees Ukraine's future within its ranks, and the country will become a member when certain conditions are met and all allies reach an agreement. However, NATO has not specified a timeframe for this to occur.

“Allies will continue to support and review Ukraine’s progress on interoperability as well as additional democratic and security sector reforms that are required,” a communiqué published by alliance members said.

NATO has highlighted that Ukraine's accession to its ranks is not possible as long as the conflict with Russia persists. On Tuesday, the leaders reiterated a declaration made in 2008 that Ukraine would eventually become a member of NATO, but they also emphasised that the membership would not be granted automatically once the war comes to an end.

Zelenskyy's 'absurd' remark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed "faith" rather than confidence in NATO's decisions regarding Kyiv's membership plans. Prior to NATO releasing the communiqué, the Ukrainian leader stated that it would be "absurd" if NATO did not extend an offer of membership to Ukraine.

Nord Stream pipelines targeted again?

Germany, along with Sweden and Denmark, has informed the UN Security Council that it discovered traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht. These traces suggest that the yacht might have been utilised to transport the explosives used in the targeted destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, connecting Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, experienced a series of unexplained explosions in September of the previous year. These incidents occurred within the exclusive economic zones of Germany, Sweden, and Denmark.

An assasination in Russia

Stanislav Rzhitsky, a senior Russian draft officer and former submarine commander, who had been accused by Ukraine of conducting deadly strikes on its territory, was shot dead while jogging in the city of Krasnodar in southern Russia. The incident occurred on Monday when an unidentified gunman attacked Rzhitsky during his morning run in a park.

The Russian police have reported that a 64-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being responsible for the attack. The Russian FSB security services are investigating the incident further.

Shelling in Ukraine claims lives

According to governor Oleksandr Prokudin, a woman lost her life due to Russian shelling in the village of Sofiyivka in the Kherson region. Prokudin further stated on Telegram that residential areas in the region had been deliberately set on fire by what he referred to as "Russian terrorists," resulting in two individuals being injured. One of the injured individuals is reported to be in serious condition.

On the other hand, Ukraine said it shot down 26 Russian drones overnight on Monday but two got through and caused damage in Odesa. Suspilne reported: “Two kamikaze drones hit the administration building of a port facility in Odesa: two port terminals, including a grain one, caught fire. The fire was extinguished, there were no critical damages or injuries.”

Further military aid for Ukraine

On Tuesday, the British government announced its commitment to providing a support package worth £50 million ($64.65 million) to Ukraine. This assistance will be directed towards equipment repair and the establishment of a military rehabilitation center. The UK plans to discuss this new support tranche at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. In collaboration with other G7 members, the UK will also supply thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and over 70 combat and logistics vehicles to Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will initiate the supply of long-range Scalp missiles to Ukraine. “I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply while keeping our doctrine to allow Ukraine to defend its territory,” he said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, expressed criticism regarding the NATO summit in Vilnius and specifically highlighted France's offer of longer-range missiles to Ukraine. Peskov stated that Sweden's anticipated accession to NATO would have adverse consequences for Russia's security and emphasised that Moscow would respond with measures similar to those taken when Finland joined the Western military alliance.