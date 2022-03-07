Russia-Ukraine War: Crude Oil Prices Surge To $130 Per Barrel; Highest Since 2012

Owing to the burgeoning Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil prices, in the early hours on Monday, went over $130 per barrel. The new fuel price surge of Brent crude oil reportedly surpassed the top mark of over $128 per barrel in 2012. Meanwhile, the price of May futures for Brent was trading up by 9.35% to $129.06 per barrel in Moscow around 2:28 a.m. local time.

As per reports, the price of Brent crude oil went over $119 per barrel for the first time since February 2013. Previously it had reached a historic maximum in 2008, when it was sold at over $143 per barrel, as per Sputnik. On the other hand, JP Morgan & Chase, an investment banking company, also predicted that by the end of the year, a barrel could cost $185 if Russia continues to face sweeping sanctions.

⚡️The oil price surpassed $130 per barrel amid panic over the war in #Ukraine, beating 2012's peak of over $128



The only higher oil price was in 2008 - $143. But even that record is not so far. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2022

Fuel prices remain record high since 2008

Energy markets have rocked ever since Russia was feared to invade Ukraine. However, the dramatic jump in prices comes just after the United States said it has been mulling over a ban on Russian crude imports, fuelling fears of short supplies in an already jittery market, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking to NBC, US State Secretary Antony Blinken has asserted that Washington is in "very active discussions" with its European allies about the ban to tighten economic embargoes on Russia. To note, the US and its European allies have so far refrained from levying direct sanctions on Russian oil and natural gas imports due to the lack of alternative sources to meet the substantial gap and the already high fuel prices in the US and Europe due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic creating supply chain bottlenecks.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which led the West to impose a host of sanctions on Moscow. Both the nations waded into war after months of Russian military build-up along the Russia-Ukraine border area of Donbass. Currently, Russian invaders are reportedly advancing closer to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Russian troops have captured significant cities and nuclear power plants, including Chernobyl, fuelling fears of further devastation. As the war continues, nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including women and children, as per Kyiv authorities.

Meanwhile, global brands have continued to discontinue services from Russia in response to Moscow's hostilities. Video streaming application Netflix, financial service providers MasterCard and Visa, social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have suspended operations in Russia.

(Image: AP)