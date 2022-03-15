Russia-Ukraine War: Curfew Imposed In Ukraine's Capital Kyiv Amid Heavy Shelling

Amid Russia's mounting offensive on Day 20 of the Russia-Ukraine war, a curfew has been imposed in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv amid heavy shelling from the Kremlin's troops. The curfew will be in place till 10:30 am (GMT+2) on March 17.

A series of Russian strikes struck a residential neighbourhood of Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, starting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building. In the incident, at least one person was killed.

In a statement, the Ukrainian military said that the strikes were artillery strikes. They pounded the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, bordering the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the most destructive battles of the war.

Flames shot out of the building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. A firefighter told The Associated Press (AP) that one person has been killed and several others have been rescued. He also informed many are still inside the building as rescuers try to reach them.

Russian forces also advanced strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostel, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television, AP reported.

Russian forces also renewed efforts on Tuesday to capture the port city of Mariupol in the south, and unleashed new artillery strikes on downtown Kharkiv in the east, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.

3 EU nation leaders to visit Kyiv

As Russia unleashed an assault on Kyiv, the leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic announced they would travel to Ukraine's capital on a European Union (EU) mission to show support for the war-torn country.

“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet.

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s deputy prime minister for security, and the leader of the conservative ruling party.

Ukraine and Russia will also hold a second day of talks. The United Nations refugee agency and Red Cross said that millions of people face food and medicine shortages. Over 2.8 million people have fled into Poland and other neighbouring countries in what the UN has called Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

(With inputs from AP)