Russia-Ukraine War Day 16: Heavy Explosions In Ukraine's Second Largest City Kharkiv

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its day 16 on March 11, with reports of heavy explosions and massive bombings in Kharkiv, thus escalating the war crisis in the eastern European country. While the intensity of sirens and alarms have not eroded the war-ravaged nation, the Moscow and Kyiv face-off is said to have intensified and entered the Velyka Danilovka area in the country's second-largest city.

While initial reports suggest that the explosion was executed by means of Russia-sourced airstrikes, no casualty has been reported so far.

Day 16 of Russia-Ukraine war

With evident devastation in the ex-Soviet nation resulting from intense shelling and air raids by Russian forces. Slamming Russia for toying with the lives of citizens in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest address on Thursday said the invasion is "open terrorism from experienced terrorists." Meanwhile, intense firing continued in the besieged port city of Mariupol, pushing the death toll to 1,200.

In the last 24 hours, Russia also agreed to open humanitarian corridors for mass evacuation of Ukrainians stranded in the war zones. Their promises come after several violated ceasefires since Wednesday. Meanwhile, Russia on Friday called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the alleged involvement of Ukraine in military bio-activities with support from the US, the security council agreed to convene the meeting later today. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden is set to propose ending normal trade relations with Russia in the latest blow in order to cripple Moscow's economy and pressure Putin to withdraw from its former Soviet neighbour.

Also, satellite images have shown that Russian forces have inched closer to the largest and capital city of Kyiv, after on-ground movement for nearly 24 hours.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per the map shared by Ukrainian authorities, it is evident that Russian forces, on the orders of Putin, have gushed into the country's north and northeast region, in an endeavour to encircle and capture the capital city of Kyiv.

Approximately 1.3 million Ukrainians have crossed borders since the violet conflict began in Ukraine on February 24, deemed as Europe's fastest-paced refugee crisis since the Second World War. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) shows that to date 1.37 million people fled the eastern European country to nearby nations after Putin ordered his forces to carry out a 'special military operation' in Kyiv.

While Russians have already breached Kyiv and proceeded to Kharkiv, there are reports of civilian killings and crimes. Though Russian President Putin has said that the Russian military does not kill people and damage cities and that the main objective is to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation', Kremlin is unlikely to withdraw forces from Ukraine, as per experts.