Russia-Ukraine War: Death And Destruction Engulf Bucha As Kyiv Reclaims City From Moscow

As the Russia-Ukraine war continued on day 39, Republic Media Network has accessed horrifying visuals from the city of Bucha, where several dead bodies of those killed in the war are seen lying on the streets. Notably, Ukraine has claimed it has taken Bucha back from the Russian forces. Three days after the Russian troops pulled back from their advance towards Kyiv to the southeast, dead civilians still lay scattered on the streets of Bucha.

On the other hand, European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday despised Russia for the horrendous devastation wrecked by Moscow's troops in the embattled nation. In a tweet, the EU Council President condemned the horrific killings of civilians in Bucha. He pressed world leaders to issue bolder sanctions against Moscow for committing such atrocities on civilians.

Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre



EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO’s in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.



Further EU sanctions & support are on their way.



Слава Україні! — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 3, 2022

Russian Army commanders 'must be brought to justice': European Parliament Prez

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has demanded that Russia's war crimes in Ukraine must be investigated and the "perpetrators and their [military] commanders must be brought to justice."

"World must be aware of what is happening. Tougher sanctions must be imposed," Metsola said in a Twitter post, adding that she was "appalled by the atrocities of the Russian army in Bucha and other liberated areas."

'Bucha massacre was deliberate': Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba

Demanding new sanctions from the G7 and the international community against Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, accused Russian forces of deliberately massacring civilians in Bucha to create war hysteria and fear. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kuleba shared harrowing images of the scenes from the town located northwest of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

(With Agency Inputs)