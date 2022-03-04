As tensions rose due to fire in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, India's Defence expert Major General PK Sehgal (Retd), Brig Ranjan Jamwal (Retd), and Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd) spoke exclusively to Republic TV and gave their respective viewpoints. According to the collective expression, the experts outlined that peace talks are necessary at this point because the consequences could be disastrous. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to stop Russia’s attack after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant caught fire due to Russian shelling on Friday.

Major General PK Sehgal (Retd) fears mega human tragedy

"It could be a mega human tragedy, the consequences are not limited to Ukraine, consequences will be very very long term. This is something that is not acceptable at all. Only Putin knows why is he doing this. There will be lots and lots of condemnation. What Russians are doing is extremely cruel," Major General PK Sehgal said.

Further responding to the question of the security situation in Europe, he mentioned that it will change worldwide and is not only limited to Europe.

Major General Sudhakar Jee calls for Ukraine to accept Russia's demands

"Putin is not going to stop this until and unless there is written security from NATO that Ukraine will not join it. Putin has repeatedly asked global leaders to initiate talks and implement it but nobody heard him. I do not see any logic in this aggression with the COVID pandemic at the backdrop, worldwide economic crisis and millions of livelihood at stake. Peace must prevail. They must listen to the Russian President and Ukraine can't join NATO, they need to accept, if not 100% at least 50% of Putin's demands," added the expert.

Brig Ranjan Jamwal (Retd) cited that Russia is moving forward strategically

"Russia is trying to avoid collateral casualties and from their side, the strike is very calculated by securing the entire eastern region. Russia has designed and understood the nuclear setup. The nuclear blow-up is not going to cause the kind of danger that Zelenskyy is claiming. There is a fear of the Uranium leak. Russia knows western's propaganda. It doesn't blow up like the way they are claiming,'' Brig Ranjan Jamwal stated.

Image: Republic World