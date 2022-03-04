Last Updated:

'Could be a mega human tragedy' | Russia-Ukraine War: Defence Experts Fear Dire Effects Amid Nuclear Explosion Threat

The Russia-Ukraine war crisis further escalated on Friday with fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to shelling by Russian troops.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republic World


As tensions rose due to fire in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, India's Defence expert Major General PK Sehgal (Retd), Brig Ranjan Jamwal (Retd), and Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd) spoke exclusively to Republic TV and gave their respective viewpoints. According to the collective expression, the experts outlined that peace talks are necessary at this point because the consequences could be disastrous. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to stop Russia’s attack after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant caught fire due to Russian shelling on Friday. 

Major General PK Sehgal (Retd) fears mega human tragedy

"It could be a mega human tragedy, the consequences are not limited to Ukraine, consequences will be very very long term. This is something that is not acceptable at all. Only Putin knows why is he doing this. There will be lots and lots of condemnation. What Russians are doing is extremely cruel," Major General PK Sehgal said.

Further responding to the question of the security situation in Europe, he mentioned that it will change worldwide and is not only limited to Europe.

Major General Sudhakar Jee calls for Ukraine to accept Russia's demands

"Putin is not going to stop this until and unless there is written security from NATO that Ukraine will not join it. Putin has repeatedly asked global leaders to initiate talks and implement it but nobody heard him. I do not see any logic in this aggression with the COVID pandemic at the backdrop, worldwide economic crisis and millions of livelihood at stake. Peace must prevail. They must listen to the Russian President and Ukraine can't join NATO, they need to accept, if not 100% at least 50% of Putin's demands," added the expert. 

Brig Ranjan Jamwal (Retd) cited that Russia is moving forward strategically

"Russia is trying to avoid collateral casualties and from their side, the strike is very calculated by securing the entire eastern region. Russia has designed and understood the nuclear setup. The nuclear blow-up is not going to cause the kind of danger that Zelenskyy is claiming. There is a fear of the Uranium leak. Russia knows western's propaganda. It doesn't blow up like the way they are claiming,'' Brig Ranjan Jamwal stated.

Image: Republic World

READ | Ukraine's tennis ace Stakhovsky cuts short family vacay to defend homeland against Russia
READ | Google suspends sale of contextual advertising in Russia, including on YouTube
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: As Moscow, Kyiv hold talks, UN says it 'welcomes a possible ceasefire'
READ | 'You needn't have gone abroad if...':PM Modi taunts Congress in meet with rescued students
READ | Russia to appeal FIFA, UEFA suspensions at Court of Arbitration for Sport amid Ukraine war

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, nuclear war
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND