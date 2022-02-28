Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, pledging to put forth a fierce resistance front against untoward invasion by Russia, shared a selfie with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter mentioning it has been 85 hours of defence. While both leaders of the eastern European country have admitted that current 'times are difficult', the duo did not forget to smile for the self-portrait and even vouched for Kyiv's victory. Despite being offered by the US to leave the country, after Kremlin forces reached the capital city of Kyiv, the defiant Ukrainian President only emanated the zeal to defend his country.

"The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelenskyy had said while turning down the White House's offer to help him flee.

'Times are difficult, but they will pass': Ukrainian Defence Minister

Taking to Twitter, Reznikov shared, "85 h of defence. Intimidation of Ukraine is imprudent. It's impossible to break our defenders, moreover, it's impossible to make the Kyiv lay down arms. The times are difficult, but they will pass. Ukraine will win. We’re already winning. Therefore, we advise the occupiers to go home. It's not too late."

Russia-Ukraine hold talks in Belarus

Having confirmed that Russian and Ukrainian officials held talks on Moscow's increasing encroachment, destruction and killings in the wake of the war, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said they will not 'give up on a single inch of land'. On Sunday, he mentioned that the talks carried out in Belarus is aimed at putting forth contentions of both sides, nothing more or less.

"It is not a matter of win or loss, I am convinced we will prevail as we are standing for the right cause," Kuleba had said.

President Zelenskyy has said that he had meagre hope from deliberations with Russia in Belarus as repeated rounds of talks between Kyiv and Kremlin have gone in vain. Also, he mentioned that he was still going ahead to hold talks and attempt a negotiation so the people of Ukraine do not conclude that 'our President did not try enough."

'We're all here', says Zelensky

Earlier on Friday, President Zelensky had posted a video on Facebook from Kyiv and said, "we're all here" as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. In the self-shot video, alongside his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides outside the presidency building, the Ukrainian President said, "We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way."

While the world is anxious about Russia-led unsolicited military offensive and advancements across Ukraine, the world at large has commended the Ukrainian President for he refuses to budge from serving his nation amid missiles downpour in Kyiv, Kharkiv,