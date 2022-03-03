Quick links:
Image: ANI
Amid the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian Defence Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory for stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the advisory, the Defence Ministry noted that 'potentially dangerous or difficult situations' in war-inflicted cities of Ukraine are to be expected and therefore, it stressed that Indian nationals are expected to learn 'basic communication in the Russian language', for instance, phrases like- "We are not combatants, please do not harm us, We are from India."
The Indian Defence Ministry also issued a set of ground rules, do's & don'ts alongside survival guidelines.
The Defence Ministry advised the stranded Indian nationals to "compile and share information with their fellow Indians" and to "remain mentally strong and not to panic." They further added that the Indian nationals, which also includes young Indian students, "organise themselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons."
The Ministry further added that Indian nationals' "presence and whereabouts must always be disclosed to their friends or the small group coordinator." Directing to use technology to communicate easily and quickly, the ministry also asked the stranded Indian nationals to "make a WhatsApp group, compile details, names, addresses, mobile numbers and contact in India and to share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every eight hours."
It further added that they need to "keep frequent headcount (every 08 hours) and the group/quad coordinators need to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers." The advisory also noted that the only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to preserve phone batteries.
The Indian Defence Ministry asked the stranded Indian citizens to "keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock" and an "emergency kit which should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available." The other survival guidelines are as follows:
The Defence Ministry asked the stranded Indian nationals in Kharkiv to "avoid stepping out from their bunker/basement/shelter at all times" and to "not go to downtown/crowded areas." It further added that they should not "join local protestors or militia" and should "refrain from commenting on social media."
The Ministry added that the Indian nationals should not "pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells" or "take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia." A few other don'ts the Indian citizens who are stuck in Kharkiv are mandated to follow are:
