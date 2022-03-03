Amid the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian Defence Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory for stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the advisory, the Defence Ministry noted that 'potentially dangerous or difficult situations' in war-inflicted cities of Ukraine are to be expected and therefore, it stressed that Indian nationals are expected to learn 'basic communication in the Russian language', for instance, phrases like- "We are not combatants, please do not harm us, We are from India."

The Indian Defence Ministry also issued a set of ground rules, do's & don'ts alongside survival guidelines.

Potentially dangerous situations to be expected

Aerial Raids, Attacks by Aircraft/Drones

Missile attacks

Artillery Shelling

Small Arms/Gunfire

Grenade Explosions

Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia)

Building Collapse

Falling Debris

Internet Jamming

Lack of Electricity/Food/Water

Exposure to freezing temperature

Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic

Injuries/Lack of medical support

Lack of Transportation

Face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel

Ground rules/Do’s

The Defence Ministry advised the stranded Indian nationals to "compile and share information with their fellow Indians" and to "remain mentally strong and not to panic." They further added that the Indian nationals, which also includes young Indian students, "organise themselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons."

The Ministry further added that Indian nationals' "presence and whereabouts must always be disclosed to their friends or the small group coordinator." Directing to use technology to communicate easily and quickly, the ministry also asked the stranded Indian nationals to "make a WhatsApp group, compile details, names, addresses, mobile numbers and contact in India and to share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every eight hours."

It further added that they need to "keep frequent headcount (every 08 hours) and the group/quad coordinators need to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers." The advisory also noted that the only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to preserve phone batteries.

Survival Guidelines

The Indian Defence Ministry asked the stranded Indian citizens to "keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock" and an "emergency kit which should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available." The other survival guidelines are as follows:

Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water

If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/ cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation

If injured or ill – intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp

Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery

Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.

If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to the cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution

In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving

Learn two or three sentences in Russian (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India) Here are the sentences in Russian:

Я студентизИндии (I am a student from India) Я некомбатант (I am a non-combatant) Пожалуйстапомогите (Please help me)

When stationary, do regular deep breathing mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation

Pack minimum personal belongings (other than the emergency kit) preferably in a small backpack suitable for long trek/walking

Be ready to move under instructions at short notice/do not carry large bags to avoid slowing down, fatigue and crowding

If stopped by military check-post or by police/armed personnel/militia – Cooperate/Obey/Raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders/Remain polite/Provide necessary information/Contact the Control Room/Helpline when possible without confrontation

Movement for evacuation should be done in coordination with authorities as guided by Control Room/Helpline

Don’ts

The Defence Ministry asked the stranded Indian nationals in Kharkiv to "avoid stepping out from their bunker/basement/shelter at all times" and to "not go to downtown/crowded areas." It further added that they should not "join local protestors or militia" and should "refrain from commenting on social media."

The Ministry added that the Indian nationals should not "pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells" or "take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia." A few other don'ts the Indian citizens who are stuck in Kharkiv are mandated to follow are:

Do not try and film live combat situations

In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack

Do not light fires in enclosed spaces

Do not consume alcohol/refrain from substance abuse

Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Wherever possible, remove your shoes and dry your socks and other wet belongings

Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris

Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire

At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so. Do not engage in sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Image: ANI