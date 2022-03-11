Russia-Ukraine War: Disney To Pause All Businesses In Russia Due To Its 'assault' On Kyiv

The Walt Disney Company has become the latest firm to suspend its Russian operations in response to its invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, the entertainment group said that it will pause all business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and its live television channels. This comes after the company had previously suspended the theatrical release of its films in Russia in response to the ongoing crisis.

“Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia,” the company said as quoted by The Guardian.

“Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others, such as linear channels and some content and product licensing, will take time given contractual complexities,” Disney said, adding that it “remains committed” to its “dedicated colleagues in Russia who will remain employed”.

Western firms suspend operations with/in Russia

Notably, Disney has become the latest media company to pull out of doing business in Russia following Warner Music Group which suspended all of its operations in the nation on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv, several high profile corporations and brands, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks, announced plans to suspend their operations in Russia. The decision came in response to Moscow launching an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east.

Millions of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the special operation targetted only Ukrainian military infrastructure, and the civilian population was not in danger.

(Image: AP)