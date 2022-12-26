Russia-Ukraine War: Dmitry Rogozin, Former Deputy PM Of Russia, Wounded In Donetsk

Dmitry Rogozin, a prominent figure in Russia's space agency and government, was reportedly injured in an attack on a hotel in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, as per a report from BBC news. He served as Russia's deputy prime minister from 2011 to 2018. He was also director general of Roscosmos from 2018 to 2022. The head of Russia's proxy authority in Donetsk was also injured, and another person was reportedly killed. In a separate incident in southern Ukraine, a local official named Andrei Shtepa was killed in a car bomb attack that was blamed on Ukrainian forces.

The attack took place in a village on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, which has been occupied by Russia but not fully controlled by the country. Rogozin stated that he was injured after details of his presence at the hotel were leaked and the hotel was targeted by precision-guided munitions, possibly fired from a French-made howitzer. He apparently has a piece of metal embedded near his right shoulder blade.

Rogozin-headed Russia's Roscosmos until some time ago

"It was a business meeting with a close circle of associates after returning from one of the volunteer units," he said on social media. "We've been staying in this hotel all these months and in eight years, the enemy never shelled this place," he added. Rogozin was recently replaced as the head of the Roscosmos space agency and now leads a volunteer unit called Tsar's Wolves that supports Russia's proxy forces in eastern Ukraine.

Since 2014, the city of Donetsk in Ukraine has been controlled by Russian-backed authorities who have accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the city. The current focus of Russia's military is to take control of the entire Donetsk region. While they have gained control of some southern parts of the region since their invasion in February, the front line has remained largely unchanged beyond the city of Donetsk. Dmitry Rogozin isn't the only prominent Russian who has been wounded as a result of the war. Russia's chief of general staff, general Valery Gerasimov was also wounded during his visit to Ukraine.

Image: AP