Russia-Ukraine War: EAM Jaishankar Thanks Romania For Aiding India's Evacuation Process

In a positive update, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, said that there is 'progress' in the evacuation process in Ukraine. The Union Minister added that he is personally monitoring the situation while the teams are working 'on the ground round the clock'.

An Air India Boeing aircraft with Indian citizens stranded in the war-hit country is expected to return at 8 pm, the airport operator said.

"The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," said EAM S Jaishankar:

Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress.



Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring.



The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania. pic.twitter.com/8BSwefW0Q1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

Additionally, the Foreign Minister thanked his Romanian counterpart for the assistance and in return, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu added, "This is what partners and friends are for!"

This is what partners and friends are for! Romania🇹🇩🤝🇮🇳India https://t.co/F4qc7Imtm6 — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) February 26, 2022

Air India flight departs to bring back Indians

An Air India Boeing aircraft, departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for Romanian capital Bucharest early morning on Saturday to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine due to Russia's military offensive, and it is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 8 p.m., the airport operator said.

CSMIA, in a statement, also said it has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers.

Air India flight AI-1944 had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 a.m. and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 a.m., an AI official had earlier said.

Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine, according to officials.

MEA steps up evacuation process amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

After the crisis-hit country closed the airspace for civil aircraft operations on the morning of February 24, India's foreign ministry started looking for other ways to bring back Indians safely. Union Minister Anurag Thakur had informed that Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) teams in the Embassy of India in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania had started working to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. The officials had rushed to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine.

The development came after Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday had informed that S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians.

"4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails," he had said.