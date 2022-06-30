Russia-Ukraine War: ECHR Calls On Moscow To Halt Death Penalty Of Britons Held In Donetsk

In a significant development, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has called on Russia to suspend the execution of two British nationals who were sentenced to death by a pro-Russian court in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Earlier this month, the DPR's Supreme Court sentenced Britons to death for fighting in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. The British citizens were identified as Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner. Apart from them, one Moroccan citizen was also awarded the death sentence as Russia considered the trio as "foreign mercenaries."

On Thursday, the ECHR stated that it has agreed to grant interim measures in the case of two Britons, urging Russia to guarantee suitable detention circumstances and provide them with all necessary medical care. “The European Court of Human Rights has decided to grant interim measures in the cases of Pinner v. Russia and Ukraine, and Aslin v. Russia and Ukraine (application nos. 31217/22 and 31233/22) concerning two British nationals who are members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ECHR stated in a press release.

ECHR directs Russia to ensure rights of two British nationals are respected

The court also asked the Russian authorities to ensure that the rights of two British nationals were upheld as they were members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resided in Ukraine and regarded the war-torn country as their home. “The Court indicated in particular to the Government of the Russian Federation, under Rule 39 (interim measures) of the Rules of Court, that they should ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicants was not carried out,” the ECHR added. Notably, the ECHR has the authority to grant interim measures in situations where the court determines there is an imminent threat of irreparable harm. According to the court, such steps are only taken on an "extraordinary basis."

ECHR decision followed an application by two British prisoners

It is pertinent to mention here that ECHR's decision comes in the face of an application submitted by Pinner and Aslin on Monday, June 27. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are not fighters and will face criminal charges. Earlier this month, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the number of foreign combatants in Ukraine has dropped from 6,600 to around 3,500 as of now.

Image: Shutterstock/AP