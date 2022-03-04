Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk Warns Of Starlink Broadband System Being Targeted In Kyiv

The founder and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk has warned that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service has the probability of being targeted in Ukraine in the midst of Russia's invasion. Taking to Twitter, Musk stated that since Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still operational in some sections of Ukraine which is why there is a ‘high’ probability of being targeted. He further urged to utilize it with caution.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Users should only use Starlink when absolutely necessary, the tech mogul advised and asked to keep the antenna as far away from other individuals as possible. He also proposed covering the antenna with light camouflage to "avoid visual detection."

Elon Musk sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine

Furthermore, Elon Musk has sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine this week, which can be used to connect and communicate with the company's satellite-based internet service. This decision has been taken in response to a request from the nation's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, who expressed concern that Ukrainians might end up losing internet connectivity if Russia's strikes on communication infrastructure continue, CNN reported. However, it is still unclear how many Starlink terminals SpaceX were sent to Ukraine, or how the Ukrainian administration intends to utilise or distribute them.

In addition to this, on Saturday, amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, Musk stated that Starlink was functioning in Ukraine, addressing the country's connection issues and that additional terminals were on the way.

Starlink is a network of around 2,000 low-earth-orbit satellites that link to user terminals on the ground to deliver high-speed broadband internet. As per internet watchdog NetBlocks, Ukraine witnessed frequent internet interruptions last week as Russian soldiers attacked from the north, south, and east.

Moreover, Russian hackers have also targeted Ukraine's government and crucial infrastructure with cyberattacks. Because Starlink does not rely on standard ground internet infrastructure, it may be an ideal service for use in conflict zones.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ukraine received a cargo of gifted Starlink satellite internet terminals. Fedorov has confirmed the arrival of the terminals by tweeting a photo of a truckload of them about 10:00 p.m. in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)