Russia-Ukraine War: Embassy Asks Indian Nationals To Head To Bomb Shelters Amid Attacks

Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued another advisory for the Indian students and citizens residing in Ukraine, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated to military operations in Ukraine on Thursday. Ukraine has announced martial law amid the Russian attack, which has made travel difficult in the country. The Embassy acknowledged the martial law and claimed that they are in contact with the local establishments to accommodate students who are stranded in Kyiv and need a place to stay.

The Embassy also stated that they are aware that air sirens and bomb warnings are being heard in specific areas and if anyone finds themselves in a position like this, they can take the help of Google Maps, which includes a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are underground metro stations. It further said that the mission is working to find a solution to the problem, and urged the people to be cautious of their surroundings and not leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary. It also asked the people to keep your documentation with them at all times.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv will remain open says Partha Satpathy

Earlier on Thursday, Partha Satpathy, who is the ambassador of India to Ukraine stated that the situation in Ukraine is tense and unknown. The ambassador further said that the airspace is closed, train schedules are in upheaval, and the roads are congested but, the Embassy in Kyiv will remain open. He asked people to remain in their familiar surroundings and return to their familiar areas if they are not.

The ambassador said that those who are stranded in Kyiv should contact their friends and colleagues in the city, as well as universities and other members of the community, to find a place to stay temporarily. It was also stated earlier on Thursday that as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed, the Embassy is working on alternative arrangements for the evacuation of Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador to India asks PM Modi to intervene

In the meanwhile, the Western countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia for its aggressive approach. Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as India has good relations with Russia.

Image: Republic/ PTI