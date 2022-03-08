Russia-Ukraine War: Empty Streets Scream Devastation In Zhytomyr Amid Russian Bombings

As Russian troops continue shelling and airstrikes on Ukraine, Republic Media Network has accessed visuals of the aftermath of the bombings over Ukraine's Zhytomyr. Some of the visuals show the harrowing devastation that Russia has unleashed on its neighbour. The relentless bombings come a day after Ukraine's Defence Ministry informed the killing of Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov during the battle of Kharkiv on Monday, March 7.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops had shelled an evacuation bus in the Kyiv region, leaving three people severely injured. The war-torn nation has further alleged that the Russian troops planned to interfere with the evacuation process by forcing people to take a "different and unsafe" route.

Ukraine says 400 civilian deaths recorded

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has released new estimates of casualties and damage from the Russian war, saying Russian military actions have killed 38 children and wounded more than 70. Overall at least 400 civilian deaths have been recorded and 800 wounded, though these data are definitely incomplete, he said in a video address.

He further said that Russian strikes have destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1,500 residential buildings. He estimated some 10,000 foreign students, notably from India, China and the Persian Gulf are trapped due to the fighting.

Russia announces ceasefire in five Ukrainian cities

Russia declared a ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors from Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. However, Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal.

"Russia declared a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel," a statement on Russian media read.

Ukraine President Zelensky 'loses interest' in NATO

Ukrainian President Zelensky reacted to the issue of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking on the issue, Zelensky said that they 'have lost interest' because of NATO's unwillingness to accept the country. Further, the Ukraine President accused NATO of being 'scared' of a confrontation with Russia.

