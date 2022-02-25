Russia-Ukraine War: ESA Bats For Space Cooperation With Russia; 'will Continue Missions'

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher issued a statement regarding cooperation with Russian space agency Roscosmos amid the growing mounting between Moscow and Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Aschbacher on Friday stated that ESA will continue working on its programmes and missions and will extend its cooperation towards member states.

Notwithstanding the current conflict, civil space cooperation remains a bridge. ESA continues to work on all of its programmes, including on ISS & ExoMars launch campaign, in order to honour commitments with Member States & partners. We continue to monitor the evolving situation. — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) February 25, 2022

"Notwithstanding the current conflict, civil space cooperation remains a bridge. ESA continues to work on all of its programmes, including on ISS & ExoMars launch campaign, in order to honour commitments with Member States & partners. We continue to monitor the evolving situation", Aschbacher wrote in his tweet. The Russian space agency acknowledged his message with a retweet and shared a picture illustrating the ExoMars 2022 mission, which Roscosmos is a part of.

⚡ Генеральный директор @ESA Йозеф Ашбахер о сотрудничестве с Роскосмосом по проектам Международной космической станции и совместной миссии #ExoMars2022:



«Несмотря на текущий конфликт, сотрудничество в гражданском космосе остается связующим звеном между нами... pic.twitter.com/Kff49VsO4O — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) February 25, 2022

ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars 2022 mission

The ExoMars 2022 is a joint mission planned by ESA and Roscosmos. Under this mission, the two space agencies would launch a rover and a lander to Mars in a bid to improve human understanding of the red planet. Earlier in January, ESA had announced that the mission is likely to launch in September this year. It is worth noting that the launch was initially scheduled for 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

🔴 Great news to start the New Year: @ESA_ExoMars teams are confident for a September launch to the Red Planet. And Rosalind Franklin rover's Earth-based twin has a name: Amalia! Watch her first steps off the lander platform onto a Mars-like terrain. https://t.co/eXV5KgdDTq pic.twitter.com/Nt9KYXdsfJ — ESA_ExoMars (@ESA_ExoMars) January 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the future Mars rover named Rosalind Franklin, which is being developed by ESA is in the final stages of development and will land will fly to Mars with the Russian-made Kazachok landing platform. The rover has passed all the tests conducted in 2022 so far and all its instruments are ready for flight. Pietro Baglioni, leader of the ExoMars rover team had said, "The rover is ready, and together with the recent drop test success for the parachutes, we are positive to be in time for the September launch date".

Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has entered its second day and hundreds of casualties have been reported in the war zone. Earlier today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had informed that around 137 civilians have been killed in the Russian attack and more than 300 have been injured. While many leaders have slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion, many have called for diplomatic dialogue to de-escalate the tensions. Multiple media reports suggested that Putin has even offered to engage in talks if the Ukrainian army agrees to surrender.

