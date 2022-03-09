Russia-Ukraine War: EU Announces EUR500 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Kyiv

The European Commission on Tuesday underlined the European Union's strong support for refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine and announced to provide 500 million euros in humanitarian assistance to Kyiv. As per a press release by the commission, European solidarity in action is assisting people via direct humanitarian aid, emergency civil protection support, border support, as well as a clear legal status that allows those escaping the conflict to receive immediate protection in the EU.

The European Commission said in the release, "As President von der Leyen has announced, EUR500 million from the EU budget is being directed to deal with the tragic humanitarian consequences of the war, both inside Ukraine and beyond." The release informed that out of the total amount, nearly EUR90 million that will be used in humanitarian aid is currently underway, which include EUR85 million for Ukraine and EUR5 million for Moldova, to give food, water, healthcare, housing, and assist in meeting the basic requirements of the most vulnerable.

'It is heartbreaking to see the people of Ukraine leaving': EC President

Furthermore, while talking about the assistance to Kyiv, EC President von der Leyen said in a tweet post, “It is heartbreaking to see the people of Ukraine leaving their whole life behind to escape from Putin’s bombs. Supporting them is our moral duty.”

In addition to this, the Commission has also released operational instructions to assist Member States' border guards in properly handling arrivals at Ukraine's borders while ensuring a high degree of security. Further, Moldova will also get an additional Euro15 million to assist in the situation's management. The EU has unanimously decided to initiate the Temporary Protection Directive to provide certainty and security to individuals in need, including rights to social assistance, job market access, as well as education.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Commission is even approving the legislative proposal "Cohesion's Action for Refugees in Europe" (CARE). This would allow the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF), as well as the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) to fund a wider variety of initiatives to assist persons leaving Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative and Vice President, stated, "We are living in the darkest times in Europe since World War II." He further asserted that the first victims of Putin's irrational assault against Ukraine are civilians. He also claimed that those fleeing Russia's aggression will be supported and protected by the EU, regardless of their nationality or origin.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February. As a result of this special 'military operation', large swaths of Ukraine have become war zones, forcing many people to escape. To avert the humanitarian crisis, the EU and its Member States are offering safety for refugees escaping Ukraine's war by increasing humanitarian aid.

