Russia-Ukraine War: EU Announces Sanctions On Belarus; Shuts Airspace For Russian Planes

The European Union (EU) has announced sanctions against Russia's ally Belarus for supporting Moscow in the invasion of Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union, said that the new sanctions hit Lukashenko’s regime's most important sectors.

"We will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners," Leyen said.

EU shuts airspace to Russian planes amid Ukraine invasion

The EU has also shut its airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. "They won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs."

She also announced a bank on the Kremlin's media machine in the EU. "The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe," the EU chief said.

The EU praised the leadership and bravery of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said that Europe will welcome Ukrainian refugees. "We support our Eastern Member States in hosting and taking care of these refugees," Leyen said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Negotiations between two countries begin amid escalating tensions

Ukraine has agreed to meet the Russian delegation in Belarus for negotiations. The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the Russian envoys are ready for talks and are waring for their Ukrainian counterparts to arrive.

"As you know, President Lukashenko had a phone call with President Zelensky. After that, President Lukashenko turned to the Russian side, to President Putin, asking him to not recall the Russian delegation, as Ukraine signalled its willingness to come to the talks in the Gomel regions," Peskov said.