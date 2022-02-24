Russia-Ukraine War: EU Chief Asserts Ongoing Crisis Puts Europe & Int'l Order At Stake

European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine and stated that the stability of the whole of Europe and the international order are at stake amid the ongoing crisis. The EU chief addressed a joint press briefing with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council's President, Charles Michel. "We are at a watershed moment but the EU and NATO are united together and responding together to Kremlin's actions. We will hold Russia accountable for this outrageous violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," von der Leyen added.

She further stated that Ukraine will receive further financial assistance apart from the 1.2 billion in macro-financial aid that is available currently. "So we are fully prepared, and while we hope that there will be as few refugees from Ukraine as possible, we are totally prepared for them and welcome them," the EU Chief added. Von der Leyen further stated that Ukraine and the EU have a free trade agreement. This is privileged access to the European single market and increasing integration of the Ukrainian market into the European single market, she said. "The Union is a significant financial supporter of Ukraine's reforms, which are unquestionably necessary, as well as strategic investments in a wide range of industries," von der Leyen remarked at the joint press conference.

'We recognize the EU aspiration of Ukraine': European Council's chief

Meanwhile, European Council's President, Charles Michel said that although there were signs that the situation on the ground had worsened considerably, they had no idea that such an attack, a full-scale military invasion, would transpire last night. "We recognize the EU aspiration of Ukraine and this is a decision that needs to be taken by the member states but it is very clear that in the past years we have worked a lot. It was described by the panel of the commission, in order to strengthen all the ties with Ukraine. We have encouraged Ukraine to implement reforms," he added. He went on to say that Ukraine has made significant progress, establishing more commercial ties and becoming more accustomed to different fields.

NATO chief terms Russia's act as barbaric

Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. He stated that this is barbaric and that the military alliance denounce it unequivocally. He stated that the alliance worked quite hard to engage Russia in diplomacy, but it chose violence over the discussion. "We support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

We also believe in their right to self-defence," Stoltenberg added.

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen