Russia-Ukraine War: EU 'close' To Freezing Assets Of Vladimir Putin And FM Sergey Lavrov

The European Union (EU) is 'close' to imposing a new package of sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. The EU is likely to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov. However, it is unclear if either of them holds significant assets in the EU.

Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss Russian sanctions that “I think we are very close to an agreement, that we will find an agreement here,” for sanctions on the two. There will be a discussion but I think we agree that Putin and Lavrov, as far as the freezing of assets is concerned, that we will find a consensus here."

EU leaders largely agreed it was too early to impose a travel restriction on Putin and Lavrov because negotiating channels needed to be kept open.

The 27-nation bloc and other Western powers like the United Kingdom and the United States have agreed on a slew of sanctions on Russia hitting everything from the banking sector to oil refineries and the defence sector.

'Don’t have SWIFT on the list at this moment'

Asselborn said that Putin's administration would be held by the bank measures. "We can’t talk everything on this, talk everything down because we don’t have SWIFT on the list at this moment. Once again: the debate about SWIFT is not off the table, it will continue," he told AP.

Russia's military offensive began on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by sending troops in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

The invasion, which the United States had warned for weeks, amounts to the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Early on Friday, air raids sirens were sounded in Kyiv, forcing people to move to bunkers and makeshift basement shelters. In the latest update, Ukraine informed that 137 of its military personnel have lost their lives. Casualties have also been reported on the Russian side.

Image: AP