Russia-Ukraine War: EU Council Calls For More Sanctions On Moscow, Cites Bucha Massacre

As the Russia-Ukraine war ravages, European Council President Charles Michel, on Sunday, April 3, despised Russia for the horrendous devastation wrecked by Moscow's troops in the embattled nation. In a tweet, the EU Council President condemned the horrific killings of civilians in Bucha city of Ukraine. He pressed the world leaders to issue bolder sanctions against Moscow for committing such atrocities on civilians.

“Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by the Russian army in Kyiv liberated region Bucha Massacre,” Michel wrote in a tweet.

Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre



EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO’s in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.



Further EU sanctions & support are on their way.



Слава Україні! — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 3, 2022

He further informed that the European Union is assisting war-torn Ukraine and several other NGOs in gathering necessary evidence for dragging Moscow to the international courts for such war crimes. “Further EU sanctions and support are on their way,” Charles Michel added.

EU Council calls for more sanctions on Russia

EU Council’s response came after Ukraine’s foreign minister Dymytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 03, highlighted the tragedies caused by retreating Russian forces in Bucha city near Kyiv. The grisly visuals shared by Kuleba highlighted the scale of destruction witnessed by the people of the region. The mass killings of the civilians in the area are being deemed as a ‘deliberate massacre’ committed by the retreating Putin’s forces. As per Ukrainian officials, over 300 dead bodies of residents of Bucha were found piled up on each other in a mass grave.

The Bucha Mayor had also confirmed that at least 22 bodies of young men and women were found scattered on the streets in the city, including the body of a 14-year-old, as the Russian troops pulled out from the region.

Ukraine calls killings in Bucha 'deliberate massacre'

The scary visuals of the dilapidated region also brought some inhumane and vicious scenarios of war in front of the world. Among the dead was a man whose hands and legs were tied when he was shot from behind. A Ukrainian passport was found laid open beside his corpse. Dead bodies of naked women were also discovered covered with carpets on the roadsides.

While the terrifying images captured from the pounded area speak of stories of grave war crimes, the European Union and Ukraine government are collecting them as evidence against Moscow’s trial in the International Courts.

“Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII. The only way to stop this war is to help Ukraine and kick Russians out as soon as possible. Partners know our needs. Tanks, combat aircraft, heavy air defence systems. Provide them now,” Ukraine’s foreign minister wrote in a tweet. “Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions now,” he added.

Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW:



-Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT pic.twitter.com/oZkCAETCQp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

"Kyiv region. 21st century Hell. Bodies of men and women were killed with their hands tied. The worst crimes of Nazism have returned to the EU," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak tweeted. "This was purposely done by Russia. Impose an embargo on energy resources and close seaports. Stop the murders," he added.

Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII. The only way to stop this: help Ukraine kick Russians out as soon as possible. Partners know our needs. Tanks, combat aircraft, heavy air defense systems. Provide them NOW. pic.twitter.com/LX5S3KVrwD — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

Image: AP/ Twitter