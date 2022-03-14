Russia-Ukraine War: EU Finalises Fourth Package Of Sanctions Against Putin-led Russia

On Monday, the European Union (EU) will be finalising the fourth package of sanctions against Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. The sanctions will be imposed on both people and economic sectors. Prior to this, the EU has already imposed severe sanctions on Russia. The report suggests that the EU ambassadors have agreed to add Roman Abramovich, who is the owner of the Football club Chelsea, to a list of sanctioned Russian billionaires. The ambassadors were slated to meet at 11 am on Monday to approve this move as well as a new set of economic sanctions against Russia.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK last Thursday with a full asset freeze and travel ban. Abramovich is a dual citizen of Russia and Portugal, as well as a citizen of Israel. Abramovich will be sanctioned by the EU due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his role as a significant financial source for the Russian government. Along with Abramovich, 15 other people are considered to be on the sanctioned list, according to the Financial Times. Four of the 15 people are oligarchs, seven are businessmen with ties to the Kremlin, and four are involved in Russia's disinformation effort.

Ban on new European energy investments in Russia

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that they intend to recommend a ban on new European energy investments in Russia. This restriction will apply to all energy exploration and production investments, technological transfers, financial services, etc, which will have an impact on President Putin.

The new sanctions will take effect after the EU's official journal has been published, according to Sky News. Earlier, EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell stated that the fourth package of sanctions will target people working in the Russian steel industry as well as anyone who supplies financial services, military equipment, or technology to the Russian government.

'Sanctions are intended to stop Russian troops'

EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell also apprised that they will continue to target oligarchs, regime-affiliated elites, their families, and notable entrepreneurs active in economic areas that provide a significant source of wealth to the Putin-led government. Borrell claims that the sanctions are intended to stop Russian troops from acting recklessly, inhumanely, and aggressively, and he further stated that they will continue to implement restrictive measures as long as Russia continues to target Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Image: AP