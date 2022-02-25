Russia-Ukraine War: EU Holds Talks With Biden, Vows To Punish Putin For Unprovoked War

To impose stern punitive sanctions on Russia for thrusting its forces inside Ukraine, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Friday held talks with US President Joe Biden to discuss diplomatic measures to disable Moscow economically in retaliation to its brutal aggression against Kyiv.

In a tweet, Ursula informed that she had held a ‘good exchange’ with President Biden on the developing situation in Ukraine and both agreed to present a united front to extend their support to Kyiv. She further mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin shall be held responsible for starting an unprovoked war.

Good exchange with @POTUS Biden on the situation in Ukraine and our united response to support Ukrainians and increase pressure on Russia.



Putin must pay a high price for his unjustified war. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, the European Commission president had also held talks with the members of Bucharest-9 (B9) to deliberate on the developing situation. It is pertinent to note that the B9 grouping had emerged as a result of Russia's perceived aggressive stance after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and its subsequent operations in eastern Ukraine. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia are among its members.

The Bucharest 9 group was founded in 2015, after Russia’s brutal annexation of Crimea.



Today, we are more determined than ever to hold the Kremlin accountable for its barbaric acts and to support the people of Ukraine in any way we can. pic.twitter.com/OxddpUby2U — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 25, 2022

World Unites to punish Russia with severe sanctions

With Moscow strengthening its offensive to enclose Kyiv, the world leaders are expediting diplomatic measures to circumvent the biggest war in the last seven decades. Russia was suspended from the Council of Europe on Friday. The council of Europe had conducted a referendum in which 42 of 47 Committee of Ministers voted in favour of a joint Ukrainian-Polish notion to suspend Russia

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a fresh set of penalties against Russia, which included a ban on the ability to do business in Dollars, Euros, Pounds, and Yen. He further crippled Russia's financial growth by imparting its ability to expand its military and high-tech in the 21st-century economy. On Thursday, Biden also spoke to the members of G7 countries before formally announcing the sanctions.

As many as 27 members of the EU, including the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia and many others- have agreed to amplify the joint impact of responses against Russia, Biden said. Biden also imposed sanctions on Russian banks that together hold around $1 trillion in assets, from the US financial system.

Meanwhile, an attempt to resolve the conflict by holding talks is on the card, as Kremlin on Friday announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv.

Kyiv puts up a brave front against Moscow's aggression

Despite Kremlin’s multipronged attack, Ukraine is putting up a brave front against Moscow’s offensive and has shot down many of its fighter aircraft since yesterday, several casualties have also been registered on both sides. Besides, Ukraine officials have claimed that over 135 civilians have lost their lives since yesterday in the warfare and said that Putin’s ‘special military operations,’ is a ‘full-scale invasion.’

Since Friday morning, Moscow has stepped up its ante to invade Kyiv, while Ukraine is putting all its strength to wipe Russian militia out of its capital. After seizing control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant which is just a few Kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital, the Russian federation has marched into the boundaries of Kyiv to take over Ukraine. Not just this, Zelensky’s nation has been fighting Russia from all sides, as Vladimir Putin is thrusting his forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as Southern Odyssey. More so, it is being claimed that Russia has captured two villages in Luhansk.