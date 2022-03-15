Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: EU Lauds Russian TV Editor For Protesting Against Moscow's 'lies'

"We applaud the continued courage of the brave Russians who dare to express their opposition to this war led by Putin," the European Commission said in a tweet.

Russia

The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, on Tuesday, March 15, applauded the courage of Russians who dare to express their opposition against President Vladamir Putin's war against Ukraine. He also praised the Russian TV journalist who dared to object to Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

"We applaud the continued courage of the brave Russians who dare to express their opposition to this war led by Putin. The most recent example is the Russian TV journalist who dared to object Kremlin's lies LIVE on the air, on a state-controlled TV channel," the EC said in a tweet.

European Union External Action Service (EEAS) spokesperson, Peter Stano said, "Subsequently, Maria was detained and disappeared. Her lawyers are not allowed to contact her. The state apparatus continues its oppression against the domestic population peace lowing population denying them their basic rights and freedom such as freedom of opinion and expression." 

He added that "Million of Russians do not agree with Putin's war. They don't want Putin to destroy their future and country. So far we have seen 14,000 Russian citizens being detained in more than 140 cities across Russian Federation for objecting immoral and illegal war against neighbour Ukraine."

Russian TV Editor interrupts her network's Broadcast with 'No war. Stop the war' sign

Maria Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s state TV Channel One, on Monday, interrupted her network's live broadcast protesting the invasion of Ukraine. Holding up a sign behind the anchor, the Editor told people they are being lied to. 

The sign, in English and Russian, read, “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war," was partly obscured.

According to the Russian state news agency, TASS, Ovsyannikova was later detained. The news agency had previously called her an “outsider” before later calling her an editor at Channel One. TASS stated that Ovsyannikova could be held responsible for her actions under the nation’s criminal code, which President Vladimir Putin recently expanded, criminalizing even calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “war”. 

