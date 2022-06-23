Russia-Ukraine War: EU Leaders To Back Ukraine's Candidacy To Join Bloc At Brussels Summit

Almost a week after the European Commission's recommendation, the European Union (EU) leaders are expected to back Ukraine as a candidate at the Brussels summit on Thursday. Notably, the Ukrainian government had applied for membership in the bloc after Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. After EU leaders initially argued about how quickly to accept the war-torn country's bid, it now appears that making the country a candidate is almost certain. Speaking to BBC, the Ukrainian ambassador to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, claimed that the candidate status would be a psychological boost for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian envoy also acknowledged that "real integration" would only begin once the ongoing war with Russia is over. According to several EU diplomats, Ukraine will receive the unanimity needed for the start of negotiations at the Brussels summit. The first official step toward EU membership is candidate status, and France stated last week that there was a "complete consensus" on Ukraine. However, joining can take a long time, and success is not guaranteed.

'Kyiv does not accept the idea of the queue': Ukrainian envoy

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that it was a positive move that Ukraine is being designated as a candidate for EU membership, but Kyiv should not have any misconceptions as accession to the bloc could take several years. "North Macedonia is a candidate for 17 years if I have not lost count, Albania eight, so welcome to Ukraine," Rama told BBC as he arrived for an EU summit with Western Balkan leaders. Meanwhile, Ukrainian envoy Chentsov stressed that "Kyiv does not accept the idea of the queue."

Ukraine already implemented roughly 70% of European rules, norms & standards

"Kyiv's eagerness could set an example to other states. Every state has its road map and its path. And if there is political will, if there is the support of society and business operators to move forward to implement reform in a bold and fast way, why we should wait?" Chentsov asked. Earlier on June 17, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine has already implemented roughly 70 % of European rules, norms and standards. However, there is still more work to be done in the areas of the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption, and fundamental rights, she remarked.

What EU membership means for Ukraine?

Ukraine has an association agreement with the European Union, but it has long shown interest in joining the bloc. Ukraine's admission to the bloc holds greater significance amid its war against Russia. Its admission will benefit Ukraine militarily since EU members are obliged by a mutual defence provision that mandates them to assist a country if it is the victim of military aggression on its soil. Furthermore, joining the EU would boost Ukraine's economy and provide it with extra benefits such as free movement within the EU and a slew of other rights provided to EU nationals.

Image: AP