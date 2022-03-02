Russia-Ukraine War: EU Prohibits Transfer Of Euro Banknotes To Russia As Violence Ensues

On Day 7 of the escalating Ukraine-Russia war, the European Union (EU) on Wednesday prohibited the transfer of euro banknotes to Russia, reported NEXTA. This comes at a time when Russia is already being slapped with a series of sanctions by the US, the EU, the UK, and several other countries. It is pertinent to point out that the freezing of $630 billion of Russia's foreign exchange reserve has led to chaos in its financial markets with the ruble plunging 30% to a record low.

The United States has also planned to announce a ban on Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden cautioned Putin and said that the Russian Presidents' aggression would not be contained to Ukraine. "When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” President Joe Biden said.

European Parliament passes resolution against Russia

On Tuesday, Members of the European Parliament voted on a resolution following the debate on the EU's responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and condemned in the strongest possible terms against the Russian Federation’s 'illegal, unprovoked and unjustified' military aggression against Ukraine. It asked Russia to 'immediately terminate all military activities in Ukraine, unconditionally withdraw all military and paramilitary forces and military equipment from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

US & allies pledge to devalue Russia's $630 billion war fund

US President Joe Biden threatened to inflict pain on his Russian counterpart during his maiden State of the Union address in the US House chamber. While praising the US' ability to unite with other freedom-loving nations across the world, President Biden also claimed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is now more isolated from the rest of the world than he has ever been. Biden lauded the collective economic sanctions imposed on Putin's regime. He further stated that the United States and its allies were devaluing Putin's $630 billion war fund by blocking Russia's central bank from defending the ruble.