Russia Ukraine War: EU Seeks China's Intervention Due To Its 'rock Solid' Ties With Moscow

Amid the intensified Russia Ukraine war, the European Commission (EC) called on China to mediate and push Vladimir Putin to end the offensive in the war-torn eastern European country. Implying that the Kremlin must conclude untoward shelling and missile strikes across Ukraine, EC President Ursula von der Leyen pressed Beijing should intervene, given its strategic and 'rock solid' ties with Russia.

It is pertinent to note that officially China has maintained a neutral stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and justified its take by repeatedly stating that Beijing does not interfere in the internal affairs of others, as per their foreign policy. Thus, with no word of condemnation for Russia-led attacks or invasion, China merely expressed 'regret' about Putin's military action in and around Kyiv.

Will China do more to intervene in Russia-Ukraine war?

Earlier this month China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hinted that Beijing can intervene in mediating a ceasefire after he signalled 'China's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty'. On March 1, Yi went on to say that China 'laments' the conflict and said Beijing was 'extremely concerned' for civilians. Further, cementing the principle of China's foreign policies, Yi had said that Beijing is of the opinion that the security of one nation 'should not come at the expense of the security of other countries' and international order and security could not be 'realised through the expansion of military blocs'.

However, political analysts have commented that China will stand fast in its talks with Russia, given its stance in the context of Taiwan.

"Taiwan will eventually return to embrace of the motherland," Sputnik quoted Yi as saying.

Also, China on Monday asserted that the country’s relationship with its neighbour (Russia) remains 'rock solid', a day after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Beijing to sanction Russia.

Russia and Ukraine enter third round of talks amid war

In addition, China alongside India had abstained from voting at the United Nations resolution to condemn Putin's military advancement in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia and China have entered the third round of talks and Turkey is said to be a part of the same. In a press briefing, Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said, "We have engaged in intensive diplomacy to bring together the two sides, Our president brought up the issue in his phone call with Putin yesterday. Subsequently, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed he was willing to attend the meeting in Antalya.

"Similarly, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told us he would attend this meeting in Antalya. Both Ministers specifically wanted me to take part in this meeting in Antalya and conduct it trilaterally. Therefore we will conduct this meeting in a trilateral format on Thursday, March 10. In Antalya, god willing we hope this meeting will be a turning point," he added.