Russia-Ukraine War: 'EU To Spend €500 Million To Support Ukraine's Defence,' Says EU Prez

Witnessing the rising tension in Ukraine, the European Parliament members, on Tuesday, discussed European Union's responses to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including the EU sanctions imposed on Russia. In the address, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, "The EU stands up for the Ukrainian people. For the first time, we are using the European budget to buy and deliver arms to an attacked country. And we welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms."

The EU Commission President began her address, "This is not just about Ukraine. It's a clash of two worlds, two polar sets of values, between the rule of law and the rule of the gun, between democracies and autocracies. A clash between a rules-based order and a world of naked aggression. This is a moment of truth for Europe. How we respond today to what Russia is doing will determine the future of the international system. We must show the power that lies in our democracies."

"We cannot take our security for granted. We have to stand up for it. We will use our budget to purchase and deliver weapons to a country under attack - €500 million to support Ukraine's defence. This will be matched by at least €500 million from the EU budget for humanitarian aid," Leyen said.

This is not just about Ukraine.



It's a clash of two worlds, two polar sets of values — between the rule of law and the rule of the gun, between democracies and autocracies.



A clash between a rules-based order and a world of naked aggression.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/lu9zjsSG71 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 1, 2022

We cannot take our security for granted. We have to stand up for it.



We will use our budget to purchase and deliver weapons to a country under attack - €500 million to support 🇺🇦 defense.



This will be matched by at least €500 million from the EU budget for humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/884DOIJdvw — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2022

The EU Commission President also stated that the country is welcoming the Ukrainians 'who have to flee from Russian President Vladimir Putin's bombs'. She added that the Commission has proposed to 'activate the temporary protection mechanism to provide the refugees with a secure status and access to schools, medical care and work'.

Further speaking about the largest sanctions imposed on Russia, she said, "At light-speed, the EU adopted the largest sanctions package in its history. I'm aware that this will come at a cost for our economy too. But I believe Europeans do understand that we must stand up against this aggression. And invest now for our freedom and independence."

At light-speed, the EU adopted the largest sanctions package in its history.

⁰I'm aware that this will come at a cost for our economy too.

⁰But I believe Europeans do understand that we must stand up against this aggression.

⁰And invest now for our freedom and independence. pic.twitter.com/nE9VJhsq30 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for six days now with Russian troops launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv. While the US has pledged more sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has pledged not to back down. UNHCR has reported over 400 civilian casualties. Canada has also decided to sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. At UNGA, Russia claimed that it has no plans to ‘occupy’ Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen, AP