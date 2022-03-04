Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant Zaporizhzhia On Fire After Russian Shelling On Day 9 Of War

In the latest dramatic escalation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant caught fire following continuous shelling by Russian troops on Friday, according to the mayor of the nearby town Energodar, Dmytro Orlov. He posted on Facebook, “A threat to world security!!! As a result of relentless shelling by the enemy of the buildings and blocks of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire!!!"

Firefighters unable to reach the fire at the nuclear power plant: Ukraine

Energodar mayor even stated that the firefighters were unable to reach the fire at the nuclear power plant. "The Zaporizhzhia Power Plant is notifying of a threat at the first block of the power plant! The fire at the plant is continuing. The firefighters cannot reach the location of the fire," he posted.

Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city. According to The Associated Press, the nuclear power plant’s spokesperson Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia and had set fire to one of the six reactors in the facility.

Tuz said that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was under renovation and not operating but there is nuclear fuel inside. He said that firefighters cannot get near the fire coming out from the facility because Russian shelling continued in the area. A government official told AP that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the plant. Zaporizhzhia provides around 25% of Ukraine’s power generation. Meanwhile, Tuz called for the fighting to stop so that the fire can be put out.

Earlier, the mayor said in a Facebook post: "Intense fighting is ongoing on approach routes to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Our National Guard fighters are defending. There are victims, but the exact number and condition so far cannot be determined under the circumstances."

Image: AP