Russia-Ukraine War: EU's Josep Borrell Says Nearly 5 Million People Likely To Flee Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 12th day, with major cities in the ex-Soviet nation still reeling under unhindered bombing and western countries imposing extremely tough sanctions on Russia, the situation has taken a dreadful turn, posing a threat to civilians who are left with no other option than to leave the war-ravaged Ukraine. The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday that nearly 5 million Ukrainian nationals are expected to leave the country if Moscow continues to drop bombs on Ukrainian cities.

Doorstep by @JosepBorrellF at today's Informal meeting of #Development Ministers in #Montpellier.

"We must mobilise all our resources to help the countries that have a border with #Ukraine to establish the means necessary to welcome Ukrainian refugees"https://t.co/yI6dYkaFUH — EU Council TV News (@EUCouncilTVNews) March 7, 2022

EU's Josep Borrell says 'around 5 million people' likely to flee

"We must prepare to receive around five million people. We must mobilize all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people." As he arrived for a meeting of EU development ministers in Montpellier, France, Josep Borrell told reporters, "We must mobilize all our resources to help countries that have a border with Ukraine establish the means necessary to welcome Ukrainian refugees," he added.

He also vowed more scrutiny of EU aid spending in countries that have stood in favour of Russia diplomatically or abstained from criticising the military operation launched by Moscow against Ukraine. It is to be mentioned here that, due to the Russian invasion, more than 1.5 million people have already left the country, and lakhs of civilians have been internally displaced.

The EU strongly supports the efforts of @iaeaorg Director General @rafaelmgrossi to agree with the parties concerned on a set of principles to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear facilities in #Ukraine.



This is about the security of the entirety of Europe. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 6, 2022

On Monday, Russia denied participating in the International Court of Justice hearing on the Ukraine crisis, which makes it clear that Moscow has no plans to stop invading Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine urged the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately stop all military activities in Ukrainian territory. The former also informed the court that Russia's false claims of genocide in the Donbas region were to justify this brutal invasion.

Image: AP