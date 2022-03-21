Russia-Ukraine War: Ex-KGB Spy Tells Arnab 'Never Seen My Ex-colleague Putin So Angry'

Author and former KGB agent Jack Barsky partook in a conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate at 9. Barsky opened up about Russia's perpetual nuclear threats amid the escalating war in Ukraine. He said that he has never seen Russian President Vladimir Putin this angry before and this itself indicates that it is not going well. He also added nukes should be out of the equation because if "you explode one, the others will follow."

Jack Barsky said, "I've been following up the situation with my ex-colleague Vladimir Putin. Putin has always used very strong rhetoric. In his most recent speech to his cabinet, he got very angry. I've never seen him this angry ever, he was actually lashing out to his own citizens. That indicates that it's not as going well as he thought. This escalation by Zelenskyy of World War III is of varied interest. Because at one point, we might believe in one rhetoric and all hell will break loose."

"World War III will not just mean some cities will be destroyed, but the whole planet will go to waste. So I don't think Mr Putin is suicidal or he wants to blow up the planet, but my concern is the escalation to a high level of readiness in the nukes be optional, brings with it the possibility of mistake, and misunderstanding," he added.

Moreover, Oleg Ustenko, Ukraine President's Economic Advisor, during an exclusive conversation with the Editor-in-Chief Goswami, said that this is a war between criminals and normal civilised people. He said, "This is a war between criminals and normal civilised people. There are two fronts now - one where we have soldiers and our militants fighting Russia, and the second is the economic front. It's important to block Russia's revenues from its exports."

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between the two neighbouring countries has entered its 26th day with intense shelling in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other cities. The delegations of both countries held peace talks virtually on Monday with high expectations. According to a report by the news agency TASS, the talks lasted an hour and a half, after which the discussion continued in the format of working groups. However, the report did not elaborate more details about the recent talks.