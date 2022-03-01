Russia-Ukraine War: Explosion At Kyiv Television Tower Minutes After Moscow's Warning

Russia continues with its offensive in Ukraine with an explosion being witnessed in capital city Kyiv on Tuesday. The explosion took place near the TV tower in Dorogozhychi. In the visuals, thick clouds of black smoke can be seen emerging from the explosion site amid air raid sirens resounding, reminding residents to head to the nearest shelter.

The explosion comes minutes after Russia had told the residents of the Ukrainian capital living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate. The Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian Intel, Military Relay Facilities in Kyiv, as per the state-owned media.

Kharkiv attacked

Earlier in the day, Russian missiles and rockets had hit Ukraine's second-largest city. An opera house, concert hall and government offices were hit in Freedom Square, in the centre of the north-eastern city Kharkiv. At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured, local authorities have said.

Ukraine had claimed that Russia is using vacuum bombs against it. Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a vacuum bomb, also known as thermobaric weapons, in the ongoing offensive. The deadly weapon is a two-stage munition that sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. The blast wave produced by the bomb is significantly longer in duration as compared to a conventional explosive, and is also capable of vaporising human bodies.

The alleged usage of vacuum bombs comes as the Russian nuclear triad has already taken up 'standby alert duty' with a reinforced staff. The Ministry of Defence of Russia informed that Russia’s strategic missile command of Northern and Pacific Fleets had begun combat duty with reinforced staff

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres had expressed his alarm over the 'chilling development', underlining how not just Ukraine but all the member states were facing a major regional crisis with potential damage. "Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert, this is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons," he said.