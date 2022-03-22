Russia-Ukraine War: Finland Detains 21 Yachts Allegedly Owned By Russian Oligarchs

As the western nations and the EU continue to crackdown against Russia's assets abroad in a retaliatory measure against its deadly invasion of Ukraine, Finland on Monday seized 12 luxurious super-yachts linked including one docked in Gibraltar Axiom yacht owned by Russia's largest steel pipe maker billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, who is sanctioned.

A mega exodus of luxury yachts from Europe to the Maldives was seen in recent weeks as EU authorities either detained the vessels or refused to refuel them stranding them completely on shores due to the sanction on Russian oil and gas. Finnish customs detained 21 "pleasure yachts" belonging to Russian businessmen or companies associated with them, Helsingin Sanomat reported.

HS data states that Finnish customs informed winter storekeepers that as many as 22 yachts in their facility will not be moved elsewhere. The yachts were frozen by the bailout facility.

"It’s hard to interpret if the boats are Russian because they’re registered all over the world," said the CEO of the company that operates the winter storage hall in Loviisa.

Swiss authorities seize apartments at golf resort

Once it is officially confirmed that the yachts are owned by sanctioned Russian entities, the local Finnish debt enforcement agency will be able to freeze the property. Meanwhile, Swiss authorities have managed to seize several apartments at a golf resort in the canton of Bern linked to Russian Oligarchs.

One other property was also seized, allegedly owned by Russian billionaire Pyotr Aven, the former chairman of the board of directors of Alfa-Bank. He stepped down from his designated role on March 1 after he was sanctioned due to the Russian military incursion into Ukraine's sovereign territory.

Another Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich, also sanctioned by the EU, was reportedly shipping his yachts to Turkey. Superyacht MY Solaris moored at the port of Bodrum in southwest Turkey on March 21.

Further, the Marine Traffic data show that one other yacht, the Eclipse, belonging to the Russian Oligrach, was passing by the island of Crete, headed towards Turkey.

Elsewhere in Spain, authorities detained the yacht 'Crescent', owned by the head of Rosneft oil Company, a Russian integrated energy company, Igor Sechin.

Yacht of Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheev was detained in Mallorca. A ship was detained that was under repair at a shipyard in Barcelona, ​​associated with the head of Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov.