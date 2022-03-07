Russia-Ukraine War: First Batch Of UK Volunteers Arrive In Ukraine To Help Kyiv In War

The first batch of volunteers from the United Kingdom have reached Ukraine to help Ukraine to fight against Vladimir Putin's Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has requested the world to come to Ukraine and help the nation to defend itself from Russia.

On their way to Ukraine, the UK soldiers on the plane spoke about the ongoing war.

One of the volunteers said, "The motivation for us are the war crimes committed by Russia, which shouldn't have been committed. Bombing civilian targets and executing civilians should not happen and it must be stopped."

It is pertinent to note that Russian forces have continued to bomb residential areas despite Putin claiming that the aim of Russia's war is to 'de-militarise' Ukraine.

Russia warns Britain and its allies over their support to Kyiv

Warning UK and its allies over assistance to war-struck Kyiv, Russian Foreign Ministry said, "Russia will not forget Britain's desire to cooperate with ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine and the supply of British weapons to the Kyiv regime." Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova, meanwhile said, "The sanctions hysteria in which London plays one of the leading, if not the main, roles leaves us no choice but to take proportionately tough retaliatory measures."

London has made the final choice of an open confrontation with Russia. She further added, "Such a development convinces us once more that Russophobia and the aim of undermining the Russian state are integral elements of Britain's foreign policy."

Taking to his official Twitter handle on March 6, 2022, Ukraine President Zelenskyy shared a continued dialogue with UK's Prime Minister. Both the leaders talked about Russia's 'war crimes' and jointly condemned 'nuclear terrorism'. They also weighed in on 'strengthening of sanctions against Russia' and the next steps to be taken together. Zelenskyy's tweet read:

''Continued dialogue with GB Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Informed about countering the aggressor. Condemned nuclear terrorism and war crimes of Russia. Discussed further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and agreed on the next joint steps. #StopRussia''

Russia-Ukraine war

The escalating war has already taken away many lives, in a recent development, the Ukraine emergency service claimed that six to eight people lost their lives because of continuous shelling from the Russian Army.

Ukraine's Emergency services said, "In total, rescuers made more than 60 trips per day to eliminate fires and to dismantle the ruins of destroyed buildings. In total, more than 50 units of fire and rescue equipment and about 300 people were involved in the DSNS."