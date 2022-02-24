Russia-Ukraine War: FM Sitharaman To Meet PM Modi To Discuss Conflict Situation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country.

When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minster on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, "definitely".

She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points in line with global meltdown amid invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Image: ANI/PTI/AP