Russia-Ukraine War: France Captures Ship Suspected Of Violating Sanctions Against Russia

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, western powers have come forward in support of war-torn Ukraine by imposing harsh economic sanctions on Russia, sending military aid to Kyiv, and providing financial support to Ukraine. In the first of many visible displays of the West's enforcing sanctions on Russia, French sea police on Saturday seized a car cargo ship in the English Channel that authorities suspect belongs to a Russian company.

The cargo vessel, en route to St Petersburg, is "strongly suspected of being linked to Russian interests targeted by the sanctions," said Capt. Veronique Magnin, of the French Maritime Prefecture, reported The Guardian. According to Magnin, the ship was diverted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France around 3:30 am local time, and checks were being conducted by the official, who said the ship's crew was "cooperative." Notably, the Russian state media has revealed that the vessel is owned by a subsidiary of a Russian bank, one of the Russian entities targeted by recent EU and US sanctions. Meanwhile, a regional French official expressed that this measure was rare, but it showed a sign of firmness, reported the BBC. On the other hand, the Russian embassy in Paris stated that it would send a letter of protest to the French government over the seizure of a car cargo ship.

Emmanuel Macron declared a $300 million ($337 million) aid package for Ukraine

On Sunday, the French Presidency proclaimed that it would impose more sanctions on Russia and send military aid to war-torn Ukraine. This decision has been taken to weaken Moscow financially and to support Ukraine in its stand and fight against Russia. Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Mnytro Kuleba stated that France would provide military equipment to Kyiv and impose a ban on Russia from the SWIFT international banking system.

According to the French daily Le Monde, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that 300 million euros (USD 337 million) in aid and military equipment will be provided to war-torn Ukraine. The French President stated that his country would also provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged several countries to provide military help. According to various media reports, more than 20 countries, including the Netherlands, the UK, the US, Canada, and some European countries, have come forward to support Ukraine.

Image: AP/ Representative