As Russia has ordered a full-fledged attack on Ukraine, with Russian military forces entering the various parts of the country, Ukraine is throwing an extremely tough challenge against their Russian counterparts. French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Thursday said that neither Europe, nor the United States, wants to indulge in a military clash with Moscow because the Russian Federation is a nuclear power.

"We did not declare war on Russia. "I don’t think any European state or the US wants to fight with Russia," she said. "Our goal is to achieve a ceasefire," reported TASS Russian News Agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on Thursday, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin openly brandished the threat of using nuclear weapons against the western powers if they try to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin's warning has escalated deep concern among other countries as the use of nuclear weapons could lead to the most massive destruction the world has ever known.

While speaking to the radio host, the French Defense Minister asked the radio host "Do you want a nuclear war?" on being asked as to whether France intends to stand with Ukraine and fight against Russia. "Nuclear weapons are weapons of deterrence, which must not be used," Parly added. The minister said France and NATO are looking for ways to establish peace and their priority is to ensure the member states' security, especially on the eastern side, and "Ukraine is not a part of the alliance," she added.

While speaking to the radio host, she revealed that the French government has been sending defence supplies to Ukraine "for a while," without providing any further details. We do not ship military equipment like humanitarian aid. There are very strict rules for such cargo, and we adhere to these rules. But we realise that the situation is very serious.

Parly said, "France is scrupulously examining new requests from Ukrainian authorities, and it will provide a response very fast."

