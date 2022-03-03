Russia-Ukraine War: French Envoy Affirms 'India's Voice Matters, We Expect A Lot'

As the war in Ukraine continues for an eighth day since Russia launched a full-scale military offensive on February 24, France's Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has stressed that India's voice is important at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that France is conducting talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a daily basis. He added that since India is the largest democracy in the world, the nations' responsibilities are more.

"Thousands of civilians are dying in Ukraine and thousands of refugees are leaving to other nations. It is not a usual conflict between countries, but it's aggression. They are shelling on major cities' residential buildings. It is very sad to see. Humanitarian aid is required in Ukraine. Let the refugees leave from Ukraine, that is our request, which we are going to send through resolutions, introduced by France and Mexico to the Security Council," Emmanuel Lenain told ANI.

"We are helping Ukraine a lot by providing a lot of political support. We have also imposed various sanctions on Russia, its banks and financial institutions. This is affecting their currency," he added.

Further speaking about India's efforts to help Ukraine, the French Ambassador said, "There are talks on a daily basis. PM Modi also talked to French President Emmanuel Macron two days ago, he spoke to France's Foreign Minister as well." He added that India's point is very important at the UN Security Council.

"India is the largest democracy so India's responsibility is more. We expect a lot from India. The nation's voice matters. Now we expect as much support from India in relation to the resolutions of providing humanitarian aid. This is not a fight between two countries, or between NATO and Russia, it's a matter of principles now. We must stop this bloodshed, this crisis is a wake-up call. We have to be more autonomous," Lenain said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, March 2, claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its personnel so far; however, Russia has refuted this claim. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Thursday, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning the ongoing war.

