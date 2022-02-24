Russia-Ukraine War: Macron Condemns Attack, Vows Response 'without Weakness' To Russia

World leaders are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Thursday that the Russian attack in Ukraine will be the turning point in European history. He also warned Russia for their uncompromising attack on Ukraine and stated that France will respond to the situation without weakness. He stated that all the allies in Europe did everything they could to avert a Ukrainian attack.

He went on to say that the events will have deep and long-term implications for their lives. He said that sanctions on Russia's military operations will be proportionate, with the economy and energy sector targeted. However, he further stated that decisions would be made in the coming hours at meetings of the G7, EU, and NATO that the sanctions imposed on Russia would be appropriate to the extent after Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning.

There should be no weakness in the military: Macron

Macron said that there should be no weakness in the military, economic, and energy areas. He had attempted to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the deadlock with Russian President Vladimir Putin several times but to no avail. He has not spoken to Putin since the Russian President recognised two Ukrainian separatist areas, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent on Monday, following hectic telephone negotiations over the weekend.

Macron said Russia's massive onslaught on Ukraine was contrary to all Russian authorities' agreements. He further said that by breaking his word and choosing war over diplomacy, President Putin not only decided to attack Ukraine, but he also decided to taint the entire sovereignty of Ukraine. Macron further said that Putin chose to inflict the most serious damage to European peace and stability in decades, insisting that France and its allies had done everything to avoid the situation.

France will strengthen its support for Ukraine: French FM

Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian had previously stated that France will strengthen its support for Ukraine in all forms. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that Britain and its partners would launch a large package of economic measures to cripple Russia's economy after the attack.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP