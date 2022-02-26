Russia-Ukraine War: French President Says 'war Will Last', Warns Of 'durable Consequences'

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine entered its third day, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he is convinced that "this war will last," AP reported. Macron warned that the military offensive by Russia against Ukraine will bring tough consequences for Europe. Speaking at France's Agricultural Fair in Paris on Saturday, February 26, the French President asserted that different sectors like wine, exports, energy prices will be impacted by the Russian military action against Ukraine.

In his address at France's Agricultural Fair in Paris, Emmanuel Macron highlighted that "war has returned to Europe" and further insisted that it has been "unilaterally" chosen by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Expressing concern over the ongoing situation, Macron asserted that "this war will last" and added that the attack will have "durable consequences." He added, "We must prepare ourselves with lots of determination and also lots of solidarity”.

Saturday, February 26, marked the third day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron talks to Russia's Putin on behalf of Ukraine's Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Politico reported. Speaking at the end of an emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Macron claimed that he had a "frank, direct and rapid" conversation with President Putin at the request of President Zelenskyy in order to ask him to stop fighting.

The French President said that the call has not produced any results and Putin has "chosen war." After Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the French President had asserted that Putin has attacked Ukraine and also carried out a serious attack on peace and stability in Europe, as per the Politico report. He "strongly condemned" Russia's decision to attack Ukraine and called on Putin to end his military attack.

It is worth mentioning here that Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border from the north, east and south. Multiple explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities after the Russian troops started entering Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law and snapped diplomatic ties with Russia.

Many countries like the US, UK have condemned Russia's move and imposed sanctions on Russia.

