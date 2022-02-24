Russia-Ukraine War: French Prez Says Russia Has Attacked On Peace & Stability Of Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday saluted the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people. Slamming Vladamir Putin's administration, he said that the Russian President has not only attacked Ukraine but struck the most serious attack on peace and stability in Europe.

"By denying his word, by refusing the diplomatic route, by choosing war, President Putin has not only attacked Ukraine. It has decided to strike the most serious attack on peace and stability in our Europe," Macron tweeted.

Macron said that France and its European allies did everything to try to head off the attack on Ukraine. He said that no weakness will be shown in their response. In a televised address, Macron said that Russia's attack is a turning point in Europe's history and as there will be profound consequences for the continent and changes in lives.

He said that sanctions will be proportionate to Moscow's military operations, targeting its economy and its energy sector. "We will show no weakness. We will take all measures necessary to defend the sovereignty and stability of our European allies," he said.

Countries impose sanctions on Russia

Several sanctions have been imposed on Russia for its offensive against Ukraine. US President Joe Biden imposed the first set of sanctions, attacking Vladimir Putin's inner circle, family members and two banks that hold relevance to the Kremlin and the Russian military. Apart from this, sanctions have been imposed on individuals as Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Person List. Biden administration has also prohibited any kind of investment in the breakaway region recognised by Russia.

United Kingdom, European Union, Germany, Australia, Canada and Japan have also imposed sanctions on Russia. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief said, "NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine. NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine. NATO allies in close coordination with EU and other partners all over the world are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia."

Image: AP