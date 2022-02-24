Russia-Ukraine War: From UNSC Response To EU Sanctions; Major Highlights Of Invasion

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014 when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, however, regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled. The situation began getting out of control in early 2021. Russia, which had long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, was miffed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging US President Joe Biden to let the country join NATO.

As a result, Russia started sending troops near the border it shares with Ukraine for training exercises in spring last year and increased it during autumn. By February, Russia has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, as per the US estimates, which warned of an invasion any time.

Thereafter, on February 21, Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions-Luhansk the People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic- in eastern Ukraine, after recognizing them as independent states. In response, on February 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and prevented Russia from accessing Western financial institutions. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Highlights of the Russian invasion of Ukraine