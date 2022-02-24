Russia-Ukraine War: From UNSC Response To EU Sanctions; Major Highlights Of Invasion

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014 when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.
A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, however, regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled. The situation began getting out of control in early 2021. Russia, which had long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, was miffed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging US President Joe Biden to let the country join NATO.
As a result, Russia started sending troops near the border it shares with Ukraine for training exercises in spring last year and increased it during autumn. By February, Russia has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, as per the US estimates, which warned of an invasion any time.
Thereafter, on February 21, Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions-Luhansk the People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic- in eastern Ukraine, after recognizing them as independent states. In response, on February 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and prevented Russia from accessing Western financial institutions. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.
Highlights of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Not even two days after the imposition of sanctions, on February 24, Russia ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass. Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'. Urging the Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home', Putin had said that the fight between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was 'inevitable'.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the people of Ukraine thereafter. In his speech, he said, "Our main goal is peace in Ukraine and the safety of our people, Ukrainians. For that, we are ready to have talks with anybody, including you, in any format, on any platform. The war will deprive [security] guarantees from everybody – nobody will have guarantees of security anymore. Who will suffer the most from it? The people."
- Explosions have been reported in the capital city Kyiv, surrounding cities like Mykolaiv, Odessa, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Also, regions like Bila Tserkva, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Berdyans'k, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Lutsk, Ivano Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, have explosions resounding.
- India urged restraint at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Speaking at the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti highlighted how the crisis was discussed two days ago but it failed to yield results. "We call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation," he said.
- In what was the second emergency meeting of the UNSC in a week, various countries like the United States, and China urged for an amicable solution.
- North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said that the intergovernmental military alliance stands in solidarity with Ukraine. He said NATO allies in coordination with European Union and other parting are imposing economic sanctions on Russia for their "reckless invasion of Ukraine."
- The European Union also condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine and stated that the stability of the whole of Europe and the international order are at stake amid the ongoing crisis. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen addressed a joint press briefing with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council's President, Charles Michel.
- US President Joe Biden held back-to-back meetings with the world leaders to avert further escalation. According to the White House, JoeBiden held a closed-door meeting with G7 leaders in order to unite the countries against Russian aggression and to penalise Moscow with heavy sanctions. As per the statement released, the US President will also address the nation to discuss the ongoing crisis.