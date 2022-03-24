Russia-Ukraine War: From US & UK Response To NATO Summit, Key Developments On Day 29

Vladimir Putin-led Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its 29th day. Unlike the 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula- which wasn’t met with much resistance, Ukrainians have put up a tough front this time, foiling multiple military operations of Russia.

Here are the key developments from Day 29

1. The US State Department has said that Russia has begun the process of expelling several more diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow. On Wednesday, the department said that it has received a list of officials who have been declared ‘persona non-grata’. While the number of diplomats who have been listed is not clear, as per rules, everybody enlisted would be subjected to expulsion within 72 hours.

2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for global protests starting March 24 - the day which marks one month of Russia’s invasion of his country. Late on Wednesday, the Ukrainian President addressed people from Kyiv, asserting that the invasion was an attack on the freedom of Ukraine, Europe and the whole world. Therefore, he said that global citizens “who value freedom” should come out in protest and tell the invaders that freedom and peace matter to them.

He then added, "March 24 marks one month of the heroic resistance of Ukraine against Russians. They are getting manpower and equipment from across the world. Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, in the world. That is why I ask you to stand against the war. Show you are standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life."

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow plans to sell its gas to “unfriendly countries” in roubles. As the Russian currency continues to depreciate, Putin has demanded that all the payments for Russian gas would be made in Roubles. It is unclear if Putin has the power the alter the contract originally signed for payment in Euros.

4. Meanwhile, NATO is poised to convene an emergency meeting on Thursday, which will also see US president Joe Biden in attendance. Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine’s president reckoned the summit will reveal “who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed for money.”

5. British Intelligence revealed that there was a high possibility that Ukrainian troops have regained control over Makariv and Moschun. On the other hand, Russian troops in Kherson have taken one of the most prominent theatre directors Kniga “in a fascist manner".

6. The Biden administration, on Wednesday, made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine. “Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement released.

7. US President Joe Biden landed in Brussels early on Thursday. "I'm looking forward to our work together — with all our Allies and partners — this week as we continue responding to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine," he said in a tweet after arriving in the Belgian capital. Biden will attend NATO's emergency meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis later on Thursday.

8. The UK will double the number of missiles it sends to Ukraine amidst its ongoing resistance of Russian invasion. According to a report by The Guardian, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, addressing the NATO summit, will urge western allies to step up provisions of lethal aid to the country.

9. Zelenskyy said, “We (Ukrainians) are waiting for meaningful steps from Nato, the EU and the G7." His remarks came ahead of NATO’s emergency meeting scheduled for today in Brussels.

10. French multinational automobile manufacturer, Renault, has confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that all operations at its Moscow facility have been halted. This announcement came as Ukrainian politicians had demanded a boycott of Renault, accusing the business of "sponsoring Russia's war machine”.

11. Taiwan is mulling extending its mandatory military service requirement as it believes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could inspire China to launch an offensive on the island. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said the government would not implement any changes immediately but he pledged that it would release the results of its internal research regardless of what it decides. At present, all the eligible men in the country are required to undergo four months of mandatory military training.

12. Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, virtually addressed the Japanese Parliament asking the lawmakers to keep up the sanctions on Russia. Speaking virtually from Kyiv, Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops were gearing up to use banned chemical weapons in the all-out war.

