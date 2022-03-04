Russia-Ukraine War: From Zaporizhzhya NPP Nuclear Alarm To Zelenskyy's Address, The Latest

Russian armed forces have taken control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine's south-east on the ninth day of the assault. Russian military launched an attack on Europe's largest nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhya, in the early hours of the morning, raising the prospect of a catastrophic nuclear explosion. Ukraine's emergency services had previously stated that a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power facility had been extinguished. The fire, which has sparked fears of a nuclear calamity, is being blamed on Russian military bombardment, according to Kyiv.

Here are the key developments on the ninth day of the Russian invasion so far:

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest of its kind and provides for 25% of Ukraine's power generation, caught fire as a result of Russian shelling. Shelling and smoke rose near a building at the facility. The nuclear watchdog IAEA, on the other hand, stated that no change in radiation levels has been reported.

Following reports of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear reactor catching fire due to Russian shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of seeking to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster. No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power plants, Zelenskyy stated in a video message uploaded on Twitter with the single caption "Urgently" in Ukrainian.

The IAEA and the White House both stated that they were closely monitoring the attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant and that radiation levels had not risen. The IAEA, on the other hand, stated that it is expanding its Incident and Emergency Centre to provide 24x7 reaction. Officials from Ukraine reported they were able to gain access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where a training facility on the plant's outside caught fire as a result of Russian bombardment.

As Russian soldiers attacked the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power facility on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him that he will convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in the coming hours. The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the UK will discuss the issue with Russia and its close allies right away. Both leaders agreed that now was the time for a ceasefire.

Heavy shelling continued in Mariupol, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv, as fighting in southern Ukraine intensified. Kherson became the first city to fall into Russian control. On the edges of Mariupol, a vital port city on the Azov Sea, intense fighting is still going on. The Russian military claims possession of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials have verified that Russian forces have taken control of the Black Sea port's local government buildings.

According to a member of Ukraine's delegation dispatched to meet with Russian officials, both sides have agreed to build corridors for people to safely exit conflict zones. According to Mykhailo Podolyak, a Zelenskyy adviser, the corridors will feature cease-fires along the way.

More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where officials said a Russian bombing of a residential area killed at least 33 civilians and injured 18 more. Due to continued shelling, rescuers were forced to put their search for survivors in the wreckage on hold. According to the city's mayor, the overnight explosions heard by Associated Press reporters in Kyiv were missiles being shot down by Ukraine's air defence systems. The 64-kilometer-long Russian convoy of trucks is still stuck outside Kyiv, which has been hit by devastating bombardment. Russian military have also bombarded Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first news conference since the war began on Thursday, bringing journalists into his office building, which has been reinforced with sandbags. Zelenskyy outlined the current condition of negotiations with Russia, expressed pride in his people, asked for a no-fly zone, and openly discussed his dread of dying. The news conference appeared to be designed to demonstrate that his shattered government is at least still functioning a week into the war, despite increasingly terrible conditions in Kyiv.

In the latest attempt to punish President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion of Ukraine, the White House has placed fresh sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and their families, including Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov. As the Ukrainian people seek refuge from bombardment, President Joe Biden said the penalties will target those who fill their wallets with the Russian people's money. Members of the Russian elite, their families, and close connections will be barred from using the US financial system under the new sanctions.

Image: AP